Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Stake Boosted by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,844 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Gas Partners were worth $24,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Gas Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Western Gas Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 783,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Western Gas Partners by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 85,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 55,163 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Gas Partners by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 42,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Gas Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Gas Partners stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. Western Gas Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.65). Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $557.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Gas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Western Gas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Western Gas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, M Partners upped their price objective on Western Gas Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

