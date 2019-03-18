Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WSM opened at $56.19 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $51.01 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

