WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI) Short Interest Up 54.6% in February

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,894,921 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the February 15th total of 1,225,371 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,425,684 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSEARCA EPI opened at $26.26 on Monday. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

