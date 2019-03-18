WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (DFE) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) by 2,240.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000.

WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a 1 year low of $1,100.50 and a 1 year high of $1,462.50.

