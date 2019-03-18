Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will report $172.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.22 million and the highest is $174.26 million. Wix.Com posted sales of $137.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full year sales of $760.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.33 million to $764.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $939.04 million, with estimates ranging from $914.05 million to $968.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.02 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. ValuEngine downgraded Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Wix.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Wix.Com stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.95. 20,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,243. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -245.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 139,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,979,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,566,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wix.Com by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

