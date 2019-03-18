World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) is Smith Thomas W’s 5th Largest Position

Smith Thomas W decreased its position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. World Acceptance makes up 7.9% of Smith Thomas W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smith Thomas W owned 0.96% of World Acceptance worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 160.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.20. 19,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,280. World Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $89.78 and a 12-month high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 18.51 and a quick ratio of 18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.54.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.58). World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $137.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corp. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

