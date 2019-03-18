Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.8% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 3,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Theodore Colbert III sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.85, for a total transaction of $873,712.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,977. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.94.

Boeing stock traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $370.67. 5,245,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,646,387. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

