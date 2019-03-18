Wynnefield Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Construction comprises 7.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GVA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.63. 4,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. Granite Construction Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $61.28.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.85 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GVA. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

