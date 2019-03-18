Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) shares traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.33. 614,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 277,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.
The stock has a market cap of $259.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59.
Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 114,444 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $1,765,870.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $273,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 620,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,600 and sold 159,250 shares valued at $2,452,644.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)
Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.
