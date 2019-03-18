Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) shares traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.33. 614,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 277,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $259.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.59.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 114,444 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $1,765,870.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $273,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 620,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,178,600 and sold 159,250 shares valued at $2,452,644.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,459 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/xeris-pharmaceuticals-xers-trading-6-2-higher.html.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.