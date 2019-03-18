XRP (XRP) Achieves Market Cap of $13.11 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $13.11 billion and approximately $650.97 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00007863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, DigiFinex, CoinFalcon and Bitstamp. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00386380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025128 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.01677281 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229373 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001783 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004866 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025376 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,683,860 coins and its circulating supply is 41,432,141,931 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, RippleFox, WazirX, B2BX, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Koinex, CoinFalcon, Koineks, Korbit, Bitfinex, Ripple China, BitMarket, Ovis, Bitstamp, FCoin, DigiFinex, Covesting, Bitinka, ABCC, Bithumb, Altcoin Trader, GOPAX, Instant Bitex, BTC Markets, Bitso, Bitsane, Indodax, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), HitBTC, BitFlip, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, CoinEgg, Bits Blockchain, Exmo, Huobi, Zebpay, Bitbns, Bitlish, Tripe Dice Exchange, BX Thailand, DragonEX, MBAex, BitBay, ZB.COM, Kraken, LakeBTC, Sistemkoin, Coindeal, BCEX, BtcTurk, Bitbank, Coinsquare, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, Coinbe, C2CX, Stellarport, Kuna, Fatbtc, Cryptomate, OKEx, Coinhub, CEX.IO, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, Independent Reserve, Cryptohub, Gate.io, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, OpenLedger DEX, Braziliex, Gatehub and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

