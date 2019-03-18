Yext Inc (YEXT) President Sells $226,200.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $226,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 1,384 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $18,739.36.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, December 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after buying an additional 588,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,018,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after buying an additional 48,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after buying an additional 48,661 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,134,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 159.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/yext-inc-yext-president-sells-226200-00-in-stock.html.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.