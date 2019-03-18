Yext Inc (YEXT) President Sells $226,200.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $226,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00.
- On Friday, December 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 1,384 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $18,739.36.
Shares of YEXT stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.89.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, December 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after buying an additional 588,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,018,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after buying an additional 48,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after buying an additional 48,661 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,134,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 159.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
