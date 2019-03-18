Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) VP David Eric Russell Sells 5,872 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.33. 71,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,217. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.57). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

