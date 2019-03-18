Yum China (YUMC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $36.50 to $48.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Yum China traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 188291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Yum China news, insider Ted Lee sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $92,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,863 shares in the company, valued at $76,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $629,643.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,634 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. BOKF NA raised its position in Yum China by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Yum China by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Yum China by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in Yum China by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Yum China had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

