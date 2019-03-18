Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. BorgWarner reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

In other news, VP Joel Wiegert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney acquired 1,421 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $49,933.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,248 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,441. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.