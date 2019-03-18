Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Qiwi PLC (QIWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) will report sales of $78.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Qiwi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $80.00 million. Qiwi reported sales of $71.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiwi will report full year sales of $292.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $303.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $306.98 million, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $322.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qiwi.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qiwi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of QIWI stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.50. 4,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,902. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $826.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Qiwi during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Qiwi during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

