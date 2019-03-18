Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sohu.com Ltd – (SOHU) to Post -$1.51 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of ($2.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full year earnings of ($4.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.47) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.81) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.78 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of SOHU traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $754.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.19. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 4,453.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

