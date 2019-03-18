Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $642.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $638.90 million and the highest is $645.40 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $607.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.06 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Shares of COLM traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,678. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $109.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 6,781 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $719,938.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 10,824 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,112,707.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,919 shares of company stock worth $8,651,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,356,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,380,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 383.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after buying an additional 158,787 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,213,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 127,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

