Zacks: Analysts Expect Dare Bioscience Inc (DARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dare Bioscience’s earnings. Dare Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dare Bioscience.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on Dare Bioscience and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of DARE opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.23. Dare Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,170 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Dare Bioscience worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

