Zacks: Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings. Lazard reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.35 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.62% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,982,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,601,000 after purchasing an additional 114,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,982,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,601,000 after purchasing an additional 114,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,858,000 after purchasing an additional 285,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,051,000 after purchasing an additional 524,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,848,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,484 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LAZ traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $37.18. 13,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. Lazard has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $56.78.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

