Zacks: Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) to Post $0.90 EPS

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. LHC Group reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.21 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In related news, EVP Joshua L. Proffitt sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,282.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 15,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $1,622,066.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,944 shares of company stock worth $26,570,216. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LHC Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in LHC Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LHC Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $467,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $59.21 and a twelve month high of $114.22.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply