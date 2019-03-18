Zacks: Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) to Post $0.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. LHC Group reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.21 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In related news, EVP Joshua L. Proffitt sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,282.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 15,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $1,622,066.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,944 shares of company stock worth $26,570,216. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LHC Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in LHC Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LHC Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth $467,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $59.21 and a twelve month high of $114.22.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services and Facility-Based Services.

