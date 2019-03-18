Zacks: Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Medallion Financial reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFIN. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $6.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Seacliff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 207,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 85,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.