Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sierra Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTS) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Sierra Metals reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Metals will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Metals.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of SMTS opened at $1.65 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.