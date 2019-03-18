Zacks: Atossa Genetics Inc (ATOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Atossa Genetics an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ATOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Atossa Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Atossa Genetics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 405.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,064 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Atossa Genetics worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

