Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $679.00 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2019

Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce sales of $679.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $680.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $676.80 million. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $590.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.48 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,089,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,966,000 after acquiring an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 467.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.84. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

