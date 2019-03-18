Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post $166.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.61 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $162.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $681.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $684.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $706.61 million, with estimates ranging from $695.70 million to $714.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $166.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $464,423.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,704.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,618. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

