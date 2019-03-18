Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CryoPort Inc (CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). CryoPort reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $5.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of CryoPort by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CryoPort by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,037 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,430. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $359.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.09.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

