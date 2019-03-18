Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). Ferroglobe reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 157.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ferroglobe.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.22 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,237,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 199,408 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,968,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 110,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 506,039 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,980,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 61,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,250. The company has a market cap of $381.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.16. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.