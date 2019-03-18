Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) to Announce -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.32) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

APLS traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 163,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.89. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 441,176 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

