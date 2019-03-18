Zacks: Brokerages Expect Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) will post sales of $304.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Integer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.50 million and the lowest is $303.70 million. Integer reported sales of $381.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.25 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Integer from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Integer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

In other news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 2,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jose Antonio Gonzalez sold 9,088 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $825,917.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,147 shares of company stock worth $5,358,962. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,613,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Integer by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.27. 6,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,094. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

