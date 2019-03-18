Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.25 Price Target for Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN)

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Falcon Minerals an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 34.70 and a current ratio of 34.70. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll acquired 59,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $489,909.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,132,870 shares of company stock worth $8,335,408. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

