Zacks: Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.74 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cinedigm an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIDM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinedigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,225. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $53.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 million. Research analysts predict that Cinedigm will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

