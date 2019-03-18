Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Continental (UAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “United Continental is being aided by the strong demand for air travel. In 2018, passenger revenues (accounting for bulk of the top line) increased 9.4% owing to the upbeat demand. The company's performance with respect to unit revenues is also encouraging. Meanwhile, load factor improved consistently for eight consecutive months in 2018 on robust traffic growth. We are also impressed by its efficient cost management. The airline expects to continue its prudent cost-management strategy going forward. It expects non-fuel unit costs to be “flat or better” in the first quarter and full-year 2019 as well. The carrier's efforts to modernize its fleet are an added positive. We are also positive on the company’s efforts to expand its operations However, the company's high operating expenses raise cocerns. We are also concerned about the various setbacks pertaining to customer service at United Continental in 2018.”

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. United Continental has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.57. United Continental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Continental will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Consulta Ltd acquired a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,280,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,187,000. Game Creek Capital LP increased its position in United Continental by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 89,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in United Continental by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of United Continental by 647.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 330,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,680,000 after buying an additional 286,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.