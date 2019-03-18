Zacks Investment Research Lowers AXA (AXAHY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised AXA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. AXA has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $29.13.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

