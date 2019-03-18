Zacks Investment Research Lowers Okta (OKTA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Okta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Okta has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.83% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 35,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $3,019,024.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,537,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,577 shares of company stock valued at $29,329,052 over the last three months. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $22,091,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $7,669,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Okta by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

