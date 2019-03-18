Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to Hold

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Prestige Consumer have underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company has been witnessing declining sales for a while now, primarily due to changes in accounting policies and packaging expenses of BC & Goody’s brands. Moreover, sluggish performance in North American and International segments hurt the top line to some extent in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Persistence of such trends is a threat to the company’s performance. Apart from this, the company is exposed to foreign currency headwinds and stiff competition. On the flip side, Prestige Consumer has a strong bottom-line surprise history. In fact, the third-quarter results mark the company’s fourth consecutive earnings beat. A strong financial profile boosted the bottom line in the said period. Further, the company boasts a robust free cash flow position that is helping it reduce debt level.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Desjardins lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

PBH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.27. 5,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 173,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 255,561 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

