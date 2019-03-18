Zacks Investment Research Upgrades S & T Bancorp (STBA) to Hold

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $40.35 on Friday. S & T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other S & T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson bought 12,000 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.89 per share, for a total transaction of $466,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,224.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S & T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.