Zagg (ZAGG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

ZAGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Zagg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zagg has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.31 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zagg will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Zagg by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 367,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zagg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zagg by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zagg by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Zagg during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

