Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,423,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 67,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 57,103 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 57,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 130,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $211.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $130.79 and a 12-month high of $216.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 9,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.96, for a total value of $2,004,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,897,399.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $2,623,881.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,845,361.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,894 shares of company stock valued at $23,721,363. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

