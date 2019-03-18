ZelCash (ZEL) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $103,326.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.02297762 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00484949 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021579 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00023357 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020824 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010520 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00042856 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 57,023,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

