Zennies (ZENI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Zennies coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Zennies has a market capitalization of $161,145.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zennies has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Zennies Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official website is zeni.zone. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone.

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

