Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Receives $72.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

ZGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner sold 12,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $581,174.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,213.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Hawley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,798.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,936. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.30. 8,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,541. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.18.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

