Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) Given a CHF 312 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 312 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 367 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 300 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 310 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 327.73.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

