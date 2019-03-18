Zymeworks (ZYME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $494.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.48. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 68.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. Research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

