-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Asanko Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:AKG) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Asanko Gold’s earnings. Asanko Gold posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asanko Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asanko Gold.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Shares of Asanko Gold stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Asanko Gold has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asanko Gold (AKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.