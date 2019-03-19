$0.01 EPS Expected for Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Pivotal Research set a $17.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tilly’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Tilly’s by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,095,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 502,560 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Tilly’s by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 15,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

