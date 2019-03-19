-$0.01 EPS Expected for Top Image Systems Ltd. (TISA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Top Image Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Top Image Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Top Image Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Top Image Systems.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TISA shares. HC Wainwright cut Top Image Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.86 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Top Image Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Top Image Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ TISA remained flat at $$0.83 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,152. Top Image Systems has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Top Image Systems Company Profile

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

