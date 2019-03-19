-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 45.72% and a negative net margin of 36.36%.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Biomerica from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

BMRA stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.37. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

