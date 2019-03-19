-$0.16 EPS Expected for Cubic Co. (CUB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.22). Cubic reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.55 million. Cubic had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cubic from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.34.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,626. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.23. Cubic has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 211.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cubic by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

