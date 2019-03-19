$0.32 EPS Expected for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.51. Goodrich Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goodrich Petroleum.

Separately, Capital One Financial cut Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,123. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

