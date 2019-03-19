$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.52 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. Bank of America downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,003,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,359,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,354.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerard H. Sweeney sold 84,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $1,351,070.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

